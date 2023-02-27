Journalist Luke Edwards says Sean Dyche is suffering from the same problems that haunted Frank Lampard at Everton, but he thinks the Toffees will have just about enough to avoid relegation.

Speaking after the defeat by Aston Villa, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "What we’ve seen is that a manager can only do so much and at some point it will always come down to the quality of players you have and they just don’t have a striker with a quality source of goals.

"Neal Maupay was a strange signing, he has never consistently scored goals for Brighton, so why would Everton make him their key forward offensive player?

"Whenever Calvert-Lewin isn’t playing Everton look like they are weak up front. I guess Sean Dyche has now realised that and it’s the same problems that haunted Frank Lampard.

"It’s going to be a long, hard slog for Everton, but they have probably got the right manager to get them out of trouble. I think they will have just about enough."

