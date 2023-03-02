Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

When Everton went 2-0 down against Crystal Palace in May 2022, I wasn’t angry, I wasn’t devastated. I think my lack of emotion at the time was from refusing to accept what I was seeing. The Gwladys Street Stand had gone quiet, so I wasn't alone.

I don’t know how fans who support teams that go up and down leagues manage their mental state on a yearly basis, but maybe they accept what I don’t accept is right for Everton.

When Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed that winner in the net I can’t describe the genuine release of relief and emotion that came over me. So much so, I remember falling into my brother with my hands over my face and now I'm annoyed at myself that I never soaked up the joy around me properly.

It's up there with the best of my memories at Goodison. Probably the best, but that shows my age!

