Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I honestly don't know what to expect here - mainly because I don't know what to expect from Tottenham.

Spurs beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Selhurst Park in January, when Patrick Vieira was in charge of the Eagles, but I would be shocked if we see the same scoreline this time.

Palace are a very different prospect under Roy Hodgson and Spurs have developed a bad habit of conceding early goals - lots of them, in fact.

But despite all that, I just have a feeling Tottenham are going to nick it, and I think the only reason I have that feeling is because they have got Harry Kane. There's no other reason to think Spurs will win.

Gower's prediction: I've gone for some goals here. 2-2

