Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has taken little notice of Chelsea's recent struggles and is preparing to come up against a Blues team "being at their best" at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Forest secured a massive win against Southampton on Monday to move three points clear of the relegation zone with three games remaining.

Chelsea had failed to win any of their previous nine games in league and cup, losing seven of them, before beating Bournemouth last weekend.

"We are playing Chelsea away so that is always going to be a tough game at any time of the season," said Cooper. "You look at the squad they have, the changes they can make and the team they can start with.

"They have players all over the pitch who can make a difference and we have to be ready for that.

"I never pay any attention to any context around a team we play against apart from them being at their best because I always think you have to prepare for that.

"That's what we'll be doing. We want to go there with our best intentions of getting a result we really need and want.

"We have got to know what it takes from our guys to do well and try to minimise the strengths they have, because there is a lot."