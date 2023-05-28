Kilmarnock 3-1 Ross County: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Home form has kept Kilmarnock afloat this season and they finished in style at fortress Rugby Park, rewarding the sizeable crowd with an empathic display.

Barring a wobble after conceding, they were by far the better side and have relished the pressure post split, winning three of their five matches and finishing with back-to-back victories.

Kyle Vassell has emerged as a talisman of note and physicality with four goals in four games, while Daniel Armstrong is thrived in the top flight, but Derek McInnes will know his squad needs improvement this summer if another season of struggle is to be avoided.