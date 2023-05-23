Leicester City must be "positive" in their final game of the season against West Ham and go all out for the win that may be enough to keep them in the Premier League, says ex-Foxes striker David Nugent.

Dean Smith selected a more defensive-minded starting XI to earn a 0-0 draw at Newcastle on Monday, choosing to leave out James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, operating with a five-man back line.

Nugent told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I’m sure Dean Smith will revert to the 4-2-3-1 because they have to win the game, he can’t go out there with five defenders again and wait until the end to create a chance to try to nick it at the end.

"They’ve got to be positive, you’ll probably see Harvey Barnes and James Maddison coming back in and trying to get the goals to win the game and put Everton and Leeds under pressure, as they also have to win as well."

Leicester managed only one shot in the game at St. James' Park compared to Newcastle's 23, but came away with their first Premier League clean sheet since 12 November.

Nugent added: "That point could be vital. It makes Everton have to win their last game now, and Leeds have to win as well to try to overtake two teams.

"All three teams are at home. Anything could happen."

Listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast on BBC Sounds