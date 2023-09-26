After Arsenal twice lost a lead to draw 2-2 with Tottenham in the north London derby, former forward Bradley Allen told BBC Radio London's The Far Post how this will feel like a defeat to the Gunners: "The bragging rights were there - 60,000 fans, this is a brilliant Arsenal side. They're not just in the shake-up for top four, they want to push Manchester City all the way.

"They knew they had to win this one. The pressure was on them, they were expected to win even though Spurs came into it under their new manager in a positive form and after a good start to the new season themselves.

"Having twice been in front, I think the disappointing thing for Mikel Arteta would be the sloppiness and the manner of the goals they conceded - and one or two really key chances that they misplaced and didn't finish off in that excellent first 30 minutes that they had.

"I think they'll see that like two dropped points and come May that could be crucial."