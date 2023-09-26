Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "I thought we were terrific second half, we had to come from losing a disappointing goal.

"Half time came at a good time, we tinkered with it, we put Matty Kennedy through the middle, effectively going with Danny [Armstrong] stretched out on one side and tried to occupy their centre backs a bit more.

"We had four or five shots in the first five or six minutes of the second half and something we’ve been guilty of is not hitting the target enough, but I thought there was a real belief about us, I thought we dragged the cup tie to where we needed it to be and we get a deserved equaliser.

"We are guilty of naivety towards the end. We hit a diagonal free-kick that opens the pitch up when there’s no need to do it, it’s almost as if we were losing the game and we had to throw caution to the wind.

"We’ve paid the ultimate price."