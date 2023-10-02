This is the first top-flight meeting between Luton Town and Burnley since the 1974-75 campaign, when the Clarets won home (1-0) and away (3-2).

Having lost their first four Premier League games, Luton are now unbeaten in two, and picked up their first win in the competition at Everton on Saturday. The Hatters had conceded nine goals in their first three games this season, but have conceded only once in each of their past three.

Burnley have just one point from their six Premier League games this season. They were winless in their first seven matches in their past two top-flight campaigns, but have never before started a league season with six or more defeats from their opening seven games.

Luton are unbeaten in their past 15 home league games played on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday (W8 D7).