Arsenal could attempt to re-sign Germany winger Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich, with the 26-year-old - who spent four years with the Gunners - valued at £63m. (Football.London), external

Meanwhile, former Gunners winger Perry Groves says the club should target Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the end of the season. (Star), external

