West Ham have taken up the option to extend full-back Ben Johnson's contract until 2024 to ward off potential interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool in the 22-year-old. (Standard), external

The Hammers could be a potential destination for Lille winger Jonathan Bamba, although the club face competition from Atalanta, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen for the 25-year-old Frenchman. (Gazzetta dello Sport), external

West Ham remain interested in signing Arsenal and England U21 striker Eddie Nketiah in the summer transfer window. (Givemesport), external

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum could leave Paris St-Germain after just one year with Wedt Ham, among with Atletico Madrid, Newcastle and Aston Villa interested in the 31-year-old. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column