More responses to your questions from our reporter Simon Stone in Bangkok:

Manchester United's youngsters coped better than Liverpool's, but was this down to a change of formation for the Reds?

I didn't really see it like that. Firstly, United started with a far stronger team, which has been in training a bit longer, so you would expect them to be better in the first half. In addition, Klopp effectively used three teams and United only two so the turnover of players was not as great. Liverpool hit the post three times and in Fabio Carvalho, had one of the best players on the pitch in the first half. And Liverpool made individual errors you could not countenance. On such fine margins results are achieved. Liverpool have some excellent younger players - Harvey Elliott stood out last night. Judge them on whether they give consistency over a period of time rather than in half an hour.

Was it a case new players, same formula for Liverpool?

It looks to me - and Jurgen Klopp hinted as much - as though Darwin Nunez will play through the centre once his fitness is up to it. I don't see the Uruguayan's game as moving across the front line, or particularly dropping deep as Roberto Firmino has done. The benefit for Liverpool should be that he occupies defenders, which makes it harder to track Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool's strength in depth looks weary and they need fresh legs in midfield - should they break the bank for Jude Bellingham now?

There is a major flaw with this argument. Borussia Dortmund wouldn't sell Bellingham. They have lost a big name in Erling Haaland. They have no need to sell another. Besides, Klopp has already said he is happy with his midfield options. Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones. That looks pretty strong to me.

