Southampton 1-2 Newcastle: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "For sure we’re frustrated. We lost against a team who were fighting hard for the three points, had few chances. We had I think 11 shots inside the box and only scored once. That was the difference today.

"The first 15 minutes after the second goal were tough for us, but in the last 20 minutes I felt we tried again to play how we can play. We had good opportunities to score against a deep-defending team.

"It’s not surprising that we lost a home game again, but the way we lost it for me was not necessary. I don’t know if we were the worst team today. It’s not about having possession. Football is a low-scoring game and we need to score in the right moments."