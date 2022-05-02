Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford fans were fed up again on Saturday as they watched their side throw away a lead in the last seven minutes and lose their 11th match in a row at Vicarage Road. Supporters left shaking their heads in frustration and annoyance; the pain is increasing with every defeat at the Vic.

Burnley scoring those two goals at the end came as little surprise. Watford defended so deep right from the start of the second half that they invited the pressure. The introduction of Ashley Barnes added some aggression and spite to the visitors up front - a substitution which handsomely paid off.

That Clarets change made Watford’s decision not to bring on any subs even more baffling. It was a strange situation. Boss Roy Hodgson was unwell but in the dug out. However, he kept a very low profile and it was unclear who was actually leading the team and making decisions - him or assistant Ray Lewington?

Whoever it was had an off day. Burnley had threatened all half and seemed bound to score. Yet no fresh legs came on, nor did anyone come on to address the issue of how deep they were playing.

Were the Watford management pair simply taking a huge risk and hoping to see it out? Do they rate the subs so little that they didn’t want any of them on? Were they making a point to the board that the squad isn’t good enough? We’ll never know.

What we do know is that this team lack confidence, leadership, character and commitment especially when the going gets tough. Dropping down to the Championship will be easier but the Hornets have many, many issues to resolve in the overall running of the club.