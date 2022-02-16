Former Newcastle and Spurs midfielder David Ginola says it was "poignant" to see Christian Eriksen make his return to action in a closed-doors friendly on Monday.

Ginola experienced a cardiac arrest while playing in a charity game in May 2016 and knows the challenges Eriksen will have faced after his on-field collapse last summer.

"When such a thing happens, it is a surprise to see him coming back, but a really good one," Ginola told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"It was poignant for me what happened to him and it is such a good thing for the world of football that he has come through it.

"After my operation, my surgeon said to me I would be good for the next 20 to 25 years, so I guess it's the same for Christian.

"Having had to think about retiring too early in his career, going back to training, having the first run with the players and sharing the dressing room, it's such a massive step forward for him.

"I wish him all the best."

