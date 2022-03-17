Brighton 0-2 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Harry Kane has scored 243 goals in all competitions for Spurs, and has scored 121 goals both home and away for the club (one goal at a neutral venue).

Brighton have lost six consecutive league matches for the first time since February/March 2006, a season in which they were relegated from the Championship.

Spurs’ last 16 matches in all competitions have seen an even split between wins and defeats, with eight each and no draws – they’ve alternated between a loss and a win in eight straight games.