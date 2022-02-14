Brighton and Watford moving in opposite direction

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Graham Potter insists Brighton are not thinking about Europe but if the Seagulls continue their current form, they will soon be in contention.

The visitors dominated possession against Watford at Vicarage Road but it took a moment of magic from Neal Maupay to open the scoring, curling a looping effort into the far corner from Tariq Lamptey's cross.

Brighton have only lost four Premier League fixtures so far this campaign - a record only bettered by Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea - and are enjoying their longest unbeaten streak in the top flight.

Watford boss Roy Hodgson, who took a call from former Hornets chairman Elton John earlier this week, has only been in charge a little over two weeks but no doubt will be increasingly worried about his side's lack of goals.

Watford are yet to score since he arrived and now find themselves six points from safety.