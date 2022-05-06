I want to be at Leeds - Phillips

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips says he wants to stay at Elland Road, where he has two years left on his current deal.

"Definitely, I've made what I want to do clear," he told BBC Radio Leeds. "I've a made my intentions clear that I want to be at Leeds.

"I'll focus on that until my contract ends."

Phillips, 26, has been the subject of constant transfer speculation after helping United to promotion and becoming a mainstay of the England side which reached the European Championship final.

"It's always been something I've not worried about too much," he added. "It's always been something I've been confident in sorting whenever it needed sorting.

"There's always going to be noise when you are an England international and playing for one of the biggest teams in the country. I think until the end of the season I'll be happy at Leeds and always will be."