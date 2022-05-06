Vieira on the return of Hodgson: "I don't have any doubt about the way our fans will welcome him back. He gave a lot to this football club and I think the fans will be, like always, with him. It’ll be nice to see him back - the last four years he spent at this club, he built the foundation that allowed me to work with the players today. I’m looking forward to seeing him."

Everyone is available for selection apart from Nathan Ferguson, who should join first-team training before the end of the season.

Watford are all but relegated, but Vieira said they will still be fighting for the three points: "Mathematically, still anything can happen - so while there is hope, I expect them to be fighting. We expect them to work hard. When you get to this position, players are playing for their careers and some are playing to have different opportunities at the end of the season. There won't be a lot of space for us to express ourselves. We'll have to move the ball quickly."