We asked for your thoughts on where it went wrong for the Hornets this season after relegation was confirmed and who you want to see come in as manager.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Rob: Individually and collectively we just weren’t good enough. Huffed and puffed, but lacked the quality required to make a go if it. Sometimes you just have to accept that. Recruitment in the summer probably wasn’t good enough, and the team looked like what it realistically was, a team who hadn’t played together before.

Charlie: Dismal season, terrible managerial appointments and repeated mistakes. Whole club needs a clear out from top to bottom. Would love to see John Eustace as the next manager.

Nicholas: A shambolic season. Three managers, 11 home defeats in a row and a rudderless ship at the top. The Pozzo model no longer works and they are going to have to change their ways if we are to get back at the first attempt. The club is in a mess from top to bottom and a lot of fans have had enough of the same mistakes being repeated.

Rory: Our problem is long term planning. Constantly chopping and changing managers and coaches has led to disinterested players who are unmotivated - half of whom only arrived this year and might look to leave. They need to realise stability is necessary to build a squad and that for smaller teams, attitude and teamwork is more important than raw skill.

Ian: A tough season with no stability and a lack of leadership. We do deserve to be relegated and time for a good clear out. As managers go I believe we should invest in past players so I choose Sean Dyche. A true Hornet with the strength and leadership we need.

