Transfer news: Blues behind Reds in race to sign Tchouameni

Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Marca via Metro), external

Blues, Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer. (Football.London), external

Meanwhile, former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas could become the Morocco coach, which may pave the way for Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech's return to the Morocco fold. (Le360 via Sun), external

Want more transfer gossip? Read Monday's full column here