Watford 0-0 Everton: Hodgson reaction

Watford manager Roy Hodgson speaking to BBC Sport: "I think it was a sterling effort from the players.

"They played with an integrity and honesty that was really encouraging. Your confidence can never be high after being relegated.

"I was expecting a far worse performance than the one I saw tonight and I can only congratulate the players.

"It is an evening that many of these boys can be really proud of and maybe tomorrow they'll be asking why I have not selected them more often."