Geo Mackie, Hammers Chat, external

When I saw the starting XIs with Southampton making nine changes to their winning team, I naively got excited. I momentarily forgot how much I rate Ralph Hasenhuttl and how Southampton bolstered their squad depth last summer to avoid a repeat of when they had to field the kids at Old Trafford and got turned over 9-0. They didn’t flinch and kept their belief in the manager and his strategy.

Last night we saw that policy reap rewards. They were deserved winners and my number one choice for West Ham striker next season caused chaos off the bench. He was one of five subs, a plan Hasenhuttl executed brilliantly and a reason given by David Moyes as to why West Ham struggled.

I have no complaints with the starting XI but the risk to play that team would only be justified by us winning and, while we played well in the first half, the second half was won by Hasenhuttl.

Moyes wouldn’t do business in January unless the player went into the first XI, refusing to invest in squad depth. Now we’ve been knocked out by a side who prioritised just that. Then Moyes suggested Southampton won due to their squad depth - you couldn't make it up!

Mark Noble's final season with us won't feature an FA Cup trophy and I was gutted to go out. This season can still be successful but we'll have to do it against a much better side in Seville next Thursday.