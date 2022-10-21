R﻿eturning Jones gives Klopp options

L﻿iverpool midfielder Curtis Jones returned to action for the first time since the Community Shield by appearing from the bench against West Ham on Wednesday.

T﻿he 21-year-old's comeback from injury is well-timed given manager Jurgen Klopp is battling a number of fitness issues in his squad.

