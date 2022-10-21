Returning Jones gives Klopp options
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones returned to action for the first time since the Community Shield by appearing from the bench against West Ham on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old's comeback from injury is well-timed given manager Jurgen Klopp is battling a number of fitness issues in his squad.
💬 "It's perfect to have him back, he's an exceptional player, an exceptional talent. In whichever system we play, he can play different positions, which is very helpful."— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) October 21, 2022
