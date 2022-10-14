Scotland are close to dropping below Austria and Belgium in the co-efficient rankings following defeats for Celtic, Rangers and Hearts this week. (Record), external

Rangers' Ben Davies is having an injury complaint assessed, with defensive teammates Connor Goldson and John Souttar already facing spells on the sidelines. (Athletic), external

Captain James Tavernier says Goldson will still make his voice heard while he is absent from the Rangers first team. (Herald - subscription required), external

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson cringed as he watched the Ibrox side lose seven goals to Liverpool. (Record), external

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Celtic and Rangers are out of their depth in the Champions League. (Sun), external