Cheick Doucoure is available for Crystal Palace after serving a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards this season.

Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are out.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles returns for Southampton after being ineligible to face parent club Arsenal last weekend.

Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap are nearing full fitness, but Kyle Walker-Peters is unlikely to return from injury until after the World Cup.

