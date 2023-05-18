Naismith on playing with pressure, his future & VAR
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Steven Naismith has been speaking to the media before Hearts' Premiership game with Aberdeen this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the interim Tynecastle boss:
Since the split it’s “always been about winning” and playing for Hearts brings pressure in every game, with this weekend no different.
On whether Saturday’s game has a cup final feel: “No, it has a top-six feel to it. Every game after the split has something riding on it."
Naismith has had no talks with Ann Budge over his future beyond the summer and knows the remaining three games will have a huge bearing on whether he gets the job permanently.
He will decide at the end of the season if he wants the responsibility of being manager.
Naismith is disappointed with VAR’s lack of consistency, saying it has negatively impacted Hearts in the last two games and that people are losing belief in the system.
He praised Barry Robson's transformation of Aberdeen, saying his former Scotland team-mate has the team performing the way he did as a player.