Guillem Balague, BBC Sport

An imposing 6ft 4ins centre-forward, Erling Haaland's growth spurt in his mid-teens - which brought the inevitable pains - brought a physique that married well with the attributes he already had to become a professional footballer; technical ability, tactical nous and the right mentality.

"I do the same runs as I did as a 13-year-old," he says.

Coach Alf-Ingve Berntsen, who trained him for eight years at Bryne, said: "At 13, I already saw that this kid was going to make the Norwegian national team with his very special work ethic and tactical sense.”

A spell at Molde between 2017-19 under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who dedicated hours to Haaland on a one-to-one basis, helped him develop as a finisher because at that time it was something that did not come naturally to him.

Once it became clear he wanted to be a professional, a five-year strategic plan was prepared by him and his father, which included two years at Molde refining the finer points of his game and playing as many matches as possible. The goals flowed - as did the interest from elsewhere.

Haaland moved to Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, scoring 25 goals in 23 matches including a 45-minute hat-trick in his Champions League debut against Genk which served as conclusive proof he belonged at that level.

From there, he moved to Borussia Dortmund for about 20m euros. Despite serious interest from teams such as Manchester United and Juventus, the forward chose the German club with an eye on the amount of playing time he would get there.

Starting with a 23-minute hat-trick on his debut as a second-half substitute, Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 appearances at Dortmund. It was only a matter of time before he would join one of the biggest clubs in the world - with Manchester City activating his 60m euro (£51.2 million) release clause last summer.

Haaland will be just 26 when his five-year deal comes to an end and many expect him to try his trade in Spain and Italy next, with his desire to succeed in the biggest leagues in the world.

