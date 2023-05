Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure, 30, says he does not know if he wants to stay at the club. The Mali international is out of contract in the summer but has the option to extend for 12 months. (Daily Mail, external)

Former England midfielder James Milner, 37, rejected an offer from Everton in favour of joining Brighton when his Liverpool contract expires this summer. (Football Insider, external)

