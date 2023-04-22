Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

It was the outcome St Mirren wanted but definitely not the performance.

Only one shot on target for the home side just about sums up their inept play in the final third as the league's worst away side decidedly dominated proceedings.

There was plenty of pressure on Robinson's side, regardless of how hard he tried to dissuade them of that notion. A packed stadium and a tangible goal.

Their nerves may well face even tougher tests as they fight it out for a European spot.