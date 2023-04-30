Rangers 0-1 Celtic: What Postecoglou said

A delighted Ange Postecoglou was full of his praise for his Celtic side at Hampden as they moved closer to a domestic treble.

"It's a semi-final, there's a big prize at the end, so we knew it wouldn't be easy," he told BBC Scotland.

"Dare I say it, we never stop. We're always alert. We force the opposition into mistakes.

"The progress we've made has been immense, it's credit to everyone involved."

On centre-back pairing Cameron-Carter Vickers and Carl Starfelt, the Celtic boss added: "They've been good for a very long time. Both those guys have been immense and have grown."