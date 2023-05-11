Everton have the fewest home goals in the Premier League this season (15), and have only once scored more than one at Goodison Park in 2022-23 (3-0 against Crystal Palace in October).

Manchester City have won their last 10 Premier League games, the fifth time they have had a winning run of 10 or more matches under Pep Guardiola. The only other managers to have had more than one such run in Premier League history are Jurgen Klopp (three), Sir Alex Ferguson (tw), and Arsene Wenger (two).