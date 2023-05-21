Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have part one of the Treble under lock and key so can now move on to the FA Cup and Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s team marked making it three successive Premier League titles in succession with a 1-0 win over Chelsea which felt like 90 minutes to get over and done with before the trophy presentations and celebrations got under way.

And they were able to do it in relaxed fashion after Arsenal's loss at Nottingham Forest confirmed them as champions once more.

City’s march towards the title has been a relentless one and Guardiola can now manage his players workload for the meeting with derby rivals Manchester United at Wembley on June 3 then Inter Milan in Istanbul a week later.

And the manner in which City are simply reeling off the wins, even after making nine changes from the team that thrashed Real Madrid against Chelsea, makes stopping them seem like Mission Impossible.

City are fully deserving champions, wearing Arsenal down before overhauling them as The Gunners faltered badly with the finishing line in sight.

On this form, it would be a greater shock if City failed to complete the Treble and emulate Manchester United’s feat of 1999 than if they did.