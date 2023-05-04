Transfer news: Weghorst keen to extend United stay

Gossip Graphic

Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst is keen to remain at Manchester United but the Red Devils have yet to open talks with the 30-year-old about staying at Old Trafford when his loan from Burnley ends. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Sheikh Jassim has abandoned plans to buy Brazil forward Neymar, 31, if his Manchester United takeover is successful - instead targeting French trio Kylian Mbappe, 24, of Paris St-German, Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman, 26, and Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, 20. (Bild's Christian Falk)

Roma have placed a price tag of £35-40m on England forward Tammy Abraham, 25, ahead of expected summer interest from Manchester United, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

