Postecoglou on Johnston's fitness, January recruits and eye on cup final
- Published
Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland
Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Celtic's midweek match with Hibernian at Easter Road.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Right-back Alistair Johnston is back in training after injury. He's not fit to face Hibs, but could return on Saturday against Aberdeen. Aaron Mooy is a doubt for Easter Road.
Postecoglou says his players must use the next two games to play for their Scottish Cup final place and ensure they're in the best condition.
He hasn't learned anything about his players in recent weeks that he didn't already know... but he's learned they are champions.
He says his January recruits - Johnston, Tomoki Iwata, Yuki Kobayashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu - have settled in well and will hit the ground running next season.