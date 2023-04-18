'Four points adrift would be woeful, but Hearts' form gives County hope'

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

Picking up points at Tynecastle on Saturday could be crucial in saving County’s season.

After a narrow loss to Aberdeen the Staggies slipped to the foot of the table, one point below Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United.

County are by no means favourites for the game, but Hearts' poor form should fuel the visitors' hopes of being able to grab something from the 12:30 kick-off.

The Staggies support will hopefully turn out in their numbers to get behind the team.

The returning Yan Dhanda will encourage the fans' hopes of performing well. He must start. The creative midfielder is simply too important to the team not only from open play, but his quality from free-kicks and corners could be enough to decide the match.

There is a chance that if results go against them, County could be sitting four points adrift going into the split.

That would be a woeful position to be in and one that Malky Mackay and his players must do their absolute all to avoid.