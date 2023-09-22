Aston Villa fan Chris Budd from the My Old Man Said podcast described his experience of leaving the stadium after Thursday's 3-2 defeat by Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League as "a shambles".

He told BBC Radio WM: "They didn't have enough buses from the looks of it. They knew how many [fans] we had, they had Villa police and stewards trying their best. They just weren't getting on top of things. Getting out was an absolute shambles.

"We were told that it was a 40-minute hold back, to which everyone was like 'fair enough, we accept that, that's fine'. It turned into an hour, which is as you would expect, but then one hour turned into two hours plus.

"A couple of buses came to pick some fans up and then nothing else came. They then said the best part of 1,500 of you have all got to get taxis - that was never going to happen. Eventually the Villa fans got lively, not in a bad way, but they just said 'this isn't on'.

"They then had to move 1,200 Villa fans back into town with police escorts. It was like a military operation trying to move these fans. It was complete and utter overkill for a fan base who don't have a bad reputation on the continent.

"It was just a shambles. They were just stood like lemons. We were in the stadium for a bit, then on the steps for another 45 minutes, then we were in queues. We were really crammed in. The police were just useless and so disorganised."

