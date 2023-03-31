'Celtic taking no chances with Hatate'

Reo Hatate is set to miss out as Celtic return to Premiership action away to Ross County on Sunday, to ensure he's 100% fit for the next Old Firm derby on 8 April. (Scottish Sun), external

Ross County boss Malky Mackay salutes Celtic captain Callum McGregor as "an incredible ambassador for the club and for his country", saying the midfielder is good enough to play "anywhere in Europe". (Daily Record), external

The SPFL has no plans to change the fixtures on the weekend of King Charles' coronation - meaning Celtic will still have the chance to clinch their title on the same day, 6 May. (Football Scotland), external

