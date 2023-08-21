PSV's Bosz & De Jong on pressure and Rangers being 'less of a grudge match'

BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis

PSV Eindhoven Peter Bosz knows all about the atmosphere at Ibrox on European nights. He's been there to face Rangers twice - with Bayern Leverkusen and Lyon - and says "it's something special when the crowd get behind the team", adding it's "our job to keep the home fans quiet, and good football will do that".

Here's a summary of what the visiting coach and forward Luuk de Jong said before Tuesday's Champions League play-off first leg...