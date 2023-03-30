Ross County v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Since the Scottish Premiership resumed after the 2022 World Cup break, Ross County have fewer points than any side in the division (9 – P13 W2 D3 L8).

Twelve of Celtic’s last 13 league goals have been scored in the second half of matches. Meanwhile, Ross County have scored 68% of their Premiership goals this season in second halves (17/25), a league-high proportion.

Celtic have won each of their last 14 matches across all competitions, their longest such run since March 2017 under Brendan Rodgers (17). In the league, Ange Postecoglou’s side have won 21 of their last 22 games (D1).

Ross County have lost each of their last seven games against Celtic in all competitions, conceding 20 goals in the process (2.9 per game).