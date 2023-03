Bojan Miovski will head back to Pittodrie on a high after scoring North Macedonia's winner on Monday night.

The Dons striker ran on to a through ball and fired into the bottom corner to seal the 1-0 friendly victory over the Faroe Islands in Skopje.

It was Miovski's second goal in 15 caps for North Macedonia, while the 23-year-old has netted 17 so far in his productive first season for Aberdeen.