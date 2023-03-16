Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon: Team news
Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is still several weeks away from recovering from an ankle injury he picked up earlier this month, says boss Mikel Arteta.
The 23-year-old scored six goals in 12 games before he was sidelined with the injury.
"It was a nasty injury and he has a big challenge ahead of him," said Arteta.
But Gabriel Jesus' return is a welcome boost as the Gunners prepare for a Europa League last-16 second leg against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.