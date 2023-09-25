We asked for your views on Sunday's game between Brighton and Bournemouth.

Here are some of your comments:

Brighton fans

Aaron: Dreadful hangover from Europe in the first half but Roberto de Zerbi worked his magic with the substitutions. Looked more like ourselves once we edged in front. Refereeing standards really poor again.

Mick: Lethargic in the first half. Not enough width with no service to Ferguson. Buonanotte was enthusiastic but a lightweight. The De Zerbi substitutes did it again - Mitoma, Fati and Pedro were brilliant. Lamptey gave us the width on the right side but Baleba looked amazing. Adingra looks a prospect and Estupinan runs all day.

Hal: It was definitely a game of two halves. Bournemouth totally out-played us in the first half, they were quicker and bang up for it. We were very lucky to get the equaliser. The half-time team talk and substitutes won us the game. Mitoma and Fati were electric from the first second. Pedro was brilliant, but Gilmour fully deserves man of the match.

Steve: After a slow start, following midweek disappointment, we really found our feet. If Roberto de Zerbi can get his squad rotation right, we could still have another memorable season. As a fan, I still can't believe this is happening to Brighton.

Bournemouth fans

Drew: It's tough to play both the referee and the opposition. Brighton were woeful but a few key mistakes from the referee, and ourselves, led to both goals. I feel that the opposition will have to literally destroy our player in the box to get a penalty this season. The wait goes on.

Tom: Abysmal. Scoring first should have set the scene. We should have seized control but we failed. My faith in the manager is waning. One more loss? Out he goes.

Mike: The manager is struggling with the pressure of the Premier League and how high-tempo it is. I don’t see what he's doing, having not seen any improvements. We didn’t bring in the right players. Scott and Adams are good but they are injured. We needed players that are fit. By January something needs to be done, team wise or manager wise.

Paul: We seem to have switched from being a very negative, keep-the-score-down team, to a bit 'gung-ho let's get attacking at all costs' side under this new regime. It seems we are hoping that we will score five if the opposition score four.