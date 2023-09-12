Meet Hibs' new coaching additions

New Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has brought two coaches with him as he sets about work at Easter Road.

Club legend David Gray remains in situ as first-team coach, while the new arrivals are...

Sergio Raimundo (assistant head coach)

The much-travelled 39-year-old Portuguese found a kindred spirit when he met Montgomery on a coaching course in Belfast.

Raimundo joined Montgomery on Central Coast Mariners' academy coaching staff in 2019 and they won the double in their first season while implementing a new football model - based on developing youth and instilling belief in players - before take the first-team helm in 2021.

Raimundo's coaching journey began in his 20s in his homeland, studying at Lisbon University before taking a role with the Benfica academy in 2008. In subsequently working with the Under-19s he helped to nurture the careers of future superstars Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo.

Having expanded his coaching knowledge by working in Senegal, Brazil, Canada and Austria, he will now utilise his experience at Easter Road.

Miguel Miranda (goalkeeping coach)

The 37-year-old will head up Hibs goalkeeping department and has coached in Turkey, Spain, the Middle East and Australia as well as closer to home.

He worked in the academies of Sporting and Benfica, meeting Raimundo in the latter and coaching Ederson and Jan Oblak as teenagers.

Miranda spent the last year with Montgomery and Raimundo at Mariners, where his eye for spotting and developing talent bore fruit in Anthony Pavlesic, the 17-year-old who was sold to Bayern Munich in June.