We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Brentford and Newcastle.

Here are some of your comments:

Brentford fans

Robert: Unlucky and deserved at least a point. Schade an exciting prospect for the Bees.

Will: Just when the performances had actually started to turn positive, Brentford have suddenly shot themselves in the foot. After an impression start to the season, performances are looking a little worrying.

Mitch: First half was superb across the team, second half we didn’t cope well with the Newcastle changes and paid the price.

Newcastle fans

Chris: We’re steadily going from strength to strength and grinding out a result today is another sign of progress. How good can we be with more restructuring in the summer? Let the good times roll!

Marco: The difference between good teams and great teams is the ability to dig deep and find that extra gear to turn games around. Brentford had us on the back foot all of the first half but Eddie's substitutions, half-time team talk and change in tactics were inspired. Another step towards ending an unforgettable season for the once doomed Magpies.

Peter: Once again we've won a game when not at our best. It's a sign of a team in form and heading for Europe. Howe for the second game in a row has made bold subs and they've paid off. We have a team that is truly committed to every game and fighting. Whatever happens from this point, this is where it truly began.

Mick: Newcastle were so much better without Longstaff, it's just a shame that Burn was given 90 minutes because he's awful at defending and awful going forward. He either plays the ball backwards or plays it behind an attacker who either has to stop or go backwards.