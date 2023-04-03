Cooper confirmed Gustavo Scarpa and Andre Ayew will be assessed before the trip to Leeds. Ryan Yates is still out and Serge Aurier has a chance to feature.

When asked about the sackings of Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter, he said: "They're both more than proven as managers and I’m sure they will come back stronger, but it’s never a nice thing to see and makes you realise you have to make the most of the job you’re in".

On Forest's struggles away from home, he said: "There will be a lot of negative things said about our away form and we just have to accept those comments because the form is what it is and we can’t hide away from that".

Talking about Tuesday's opponents, Cooper feels it will be a "great occasion" at Elland Road and their focus will be "on putting a game plan together that we think can serve us on the night."

Cooper also feels that "all the games will be big from now until the end of the season" as his side look to avoid relegation.