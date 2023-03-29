Nottingham Forest have won just one of their past eight league games against Wolves (D2 L5), a 2-0 victory at Molineux in the Championship in January 2018.

Wolves have lost three of their past four Premier League games, as many as they had in their first nine under Julen Lopetegui. They have also won just two of their past 18 away league games, though both did come under the Spaniard.

Having been unbeaten in their first five Premier League games of 2023, Forest are now winless in their past six. Having conceded just two goals in those first five games, the Reds have conceded at least twice in five of their past six.