Nottingham Forest v Wolves: Pick of the stats
- Published
Nottingham Forest have won just one of their past eight league games against Wolves (D2 L5), a 2-0 victory at Molineux in the Championship in January 2018.
Wolves have lost three of their past four Premier League games, as many as they had in their first nine under Julen Lopetegui. They have also won just two of their past 18 away league games, though both did come under the Spaniard.
Having been unbeaten in their first five Premier League games of 2023, Forest are now winless in their past six. Having conceded just two goals in those first five games, the Reds have conceded at least twice in five of their past six.
Wolves' Raul Jimenez has had more shots on target without scoring this season than any other player in the Premier League (nine). The forward has not scored in his past 21 league appearances, since netting against Watford in March 2022.