Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

For a lot of Wolves players, Saturday marked the end of an era and probably the last time they'd have been able to wave goodbye to the Molineux faithful.

Ruben Neves' long-awaited move away looks to be all but done, which most fans would've anticipated happening a long time ago. Adama Traore, who's out of contract at the end of the season, could well have played his last game for the club too. Diego Costa also falls into that category.

Raul Jimenez has been touted for a departure and has fallen out of favour with manager Julen Lopetegui. Fans sang his name throughout the game, but Lopetegui refused to bring Jimenez on, leading to the Mexican throwing his training bib at the bench and storming down the tunnel.

It seems a rather sad end to Jimenez's time at Wolves, and the same can be said about Joao Moutinho and Jonny - who both did not attend the match, despite being fit.

Whether that was not to jeopardise a move to another club, who knows? But it certainly leaves a bitter taste in my mouth considering the support and appreciation fans have given the duo during their time.

Whether Lopetegui succumbs to fan pressure and involves the likes of Jimenez and Moutinho at Arsenal this weekend remains to be seen.