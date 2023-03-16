McInnes on survival bid, 'magnificent' support & misfiring strikers
Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland
Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media before Kilmarnock's Premiership game with St Johnstone this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Killie manager:
McInnes stated his belief that the squad is good enough to "get the job done" and stay in the Premiership.
He recognised the value of the "magnificent" support that pushed his side to last season’s Championship title and believes that backing is crucial again at this stage of the season.
McInnes knew Kilmarnock would be one of three or four teams fighting to stay in the league with most of the squad that won the Championship contracted until the end of this season.
He called for one of his strikers to start firing to bolster the survival bid.
McInnes said the budget is there to have more scope to improve things on the pitch if the club do retain their top-flight status.