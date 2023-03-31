Leicester are in a "challenging situation" as they continue their battle to stay in the Premier League, says former Foxes player Dean Hammond.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, Hammond said: "It is a mini league and it’s so unique and this is why we all love the Premier League, but it's a big challenge for all the teams.

"The gap from bottom to 12th is four points - that’s crazy, really, and a lot of those teams still have to play each other so they’re going to take points from each other.

"There’s some big teams there which will be feeling anxious and nervous.

"A lot of teams have taken the decision to change their manager and look for that bounce and that reaction and that has happened, but for others that hasn’t happened.

"Leicester are in a challenging situation."

Hammond, who played 41 times for the east Midlands club, feels that with the side's quality they have "more than enough" to get out of the current situation.

"They’ve been inconsistent but they've scored 38 goals this season," he said. "If they can concede less they’ll win more games than those around them.

"You have to earn the right to win a game and that never changes in football."

The Foxes come up against relegation rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday and sports reporter for The Mail on Sunday James Sharpe echoed the feelings of Hammond.

"It’s a great opportunity if you take them [six pointer's] but at the moment we aren’t overly confident in Leicester to do that," said Sharpe.

"We’ve seen the quality, but we've very rarely seen the fight in recent periods.

"A great attitude is the thing that has stitched Leicester together and we haven't been seeing that.

"The only way to do that is winning games and showing that, but to do that you have to show that and that’s what Leicester are going to need to do if they are to survive this."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds